Heyward will undergo an MRI on his knee Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heyward exited Thursday's game against Arizona after attempting to rob a home run and landing awkwardly in the first inning. He felt discomfort in his knee immediately and will be out of the lineup for at least Friday's game against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Exits Thursday against D-Backs•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Idle against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Sitting against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Grand slam off bench Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Sitting versus lefty•