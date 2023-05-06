Heyward is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Heyward will ride pine with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Max Muncy gets the start at designated hitter while Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas start at third and second base, respectively.
