Heyward isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Friday against Cincinnati, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Brandon Williamson will start Friday for the Reds, so the lefty-hitting Heyward will take a seat to begin the game. Mookie Betts will shift to right field in Heyward's place, moving Miguel Rojas into second base and Amed Rosario in at shortstop to make his Dodgers debut.