Heyward is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at San Diego, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lefty Rich Hill will take the mound Sunday for the Padres, so Heyward will hit the bench for the fifth time in the Dodgers' past six games. All five of those absences have come against left-handed pitchers as the veteran outfielder continues to be utilized as a strict platoon player. Mookie Betts is again manning right field with Amed Rosario starting at the keystone.