Heyward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Heyward didn't start Wednesday, but the Dodgers led 8-1 after three innings. Manager Dave Roberts elected to give Mookie Betts some extra rest, and Heyward played the rest of the game in right field. Heyward has gone 5-for-21 (.238) over his last eight games, but three of those hits have landed over the fence. The outfielder is slashing a decent .248/.342/.476 with 11 long balls, 27 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases through 240 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role this season.