Heyward remains out of the lineup Friday at Washington.

Chris Taylor, James Outman and Enrique Hernandez will start across the outfield as the Dodgers go with a righty-heavy approach versus the Nationals and left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Heyward, who also sat Thursday against the Marlins and lefty Braxton Garrett, has drawn only 19 total plate appearances versus southpaws this year.