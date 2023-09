Heyward went 4-for-5 with three doubles in Saturday's 6-2 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Heyward was solid, but the Dodgers couldn't bring him home or set the table for him in this contest. He's hit .440 (22-for-50) over his last 16 games, tallying three home runs, five doubles and nine RBI in that span. He's at a .277/.353/.493 slash line with 14 homers, 38 RBI, 54 runs scored, 21 doubles and two stolen bases through 112 contests this year, finding success in a strong-side platoon role.