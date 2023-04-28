Heyward went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

Heyward singled in the first inning before swiping his first base of the season, matching his total from last season, and eventually coming around to score on David Peralta's base hit. Heyward was making his fifth straight start for the Dodgers with Max Muncy (personal) on the paternity list. It's the second multi-hit game for the 33-year-old Heyward this season. He's now slashing .191/.291/.404 with three home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored through 55 plate appearances.