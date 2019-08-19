Downs was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Monday, Future Dodgers reports.

He hit .269/.354/.507 (134 wRC+) with 19 home runs and 23 steals with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and really turned it on over the past three-plus months. Downs is hitting .301 with a 160 wRC+ since May 10. He is a luxury for a team that already has Corey Seager and Gavin Lux in house, but Downs certainly looks like he has a chance to be an everyday player on a good team.

