Dodgers' Jeter Downs: Gets invite to big-league camp
Downs received an invitation to the Dodgers' major-league spring training, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Downs will get a taste of big-league pitching after proving capable against his competition at High-A and Double-A in 2019. Given the Dodgers' depth, Downs -- who is not on the team's 40-man roster -- could spend all of 2020 in the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Mock draft season is just beginning, but already Scott White is taking some lessons from it,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...