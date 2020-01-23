Play

Downs received an invitation to the Dodgers' major-league spring training, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Downs will get a taste of big-league pitching after proving capable against his competition at High-A and Double-A in 2019. Given the Dodgers' depth, Downs -- who is not on the team's 40-man roster -- could spend all of 2020 in the minors.

