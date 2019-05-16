Downs went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs and four RBI for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

Downs is swinging a hot bat for the Quakes, as he's now hitting .364 with a 1.119 OPS over his last 10 games. He's also launched four homers over that time to give him six on the season. The 20-year-old got off to a slow start, slashing .213/.276/.371 in April, but with 14 hits in his last 30 at-bats he's got his average up to .247, and the recent power surge is an encouraging sign he's adjusting well in the California League.