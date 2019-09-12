Dodgers' Jeter Downs: Slugs three homers in Double-A
Downs went 4-for-5 with three solo home runs and a double for Double-A Tulsa in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series on Wednesday.
Downs upped his postseason batting average to .344 (11-for-32) in the 18-9 rout while raising his long ball total to eight in his first 19 Double-A games (regular season and postseason combined). The 21-year-old was acquired from the Reds last December and has quickly become one of the top prospects in the Dodgers organization by slashing .276/.362/.526 with 24 homers, 86 RBI and 24 steals in 119 games between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa this season.
