Pederson (side/hip) swung in a batting cage Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson has been out with a strained side and a sore hip for over a week, but he both played catch and took some swings Friday, so he's seemingly on the mend. Assuming he gets back into game action soon and doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should have enough time to be ready for Opening Day.

