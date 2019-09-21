Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Pederson is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.

Pederson has gotten inconsistent playing time of late, accruing three or fewer plate appearances in three consecutive contests entering Saturday. While the Dodgers faced a couple southpaws earlier in the week, Chi-Chi Gonzalez is on the mound for the Rockies Saturday, so the reasoning for Pederson's absence is unclear. Chris Taylor will take over in right field and bat fifth.

