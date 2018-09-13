Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Absent from Thursday's lineup

Pederson is not in the starting nine against St. Louis on Thursday.

Pederson will receive a breather with a southpaw (Austin Gomber) on the mound for the Redbirds. During the past two games, Pederson has gone 4-for-7 with two solo home runs and three runs scored. In his absence, Chris Taylor will man left field and bat atop the order. Look for Pederson to return to the lineup Friday.