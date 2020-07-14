Pederson worked with a movement coach during the MLB shutdown in an effort to improve flexibility and prevent injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Pederson was referred to the trainer by teammate Austin Barnes, who had previously taken a similar approach to combat back issues. Pederson missed most of spring training with injuries to his hip and side, but he reportedly feels lighter on his feet during summer camp and has already stolen two bases in intrasquad action. That matches the number of stolen bases he accumulated in regular-season action over the last two campaigns combined.
