Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Avoids arb hearing
Pederson agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It seems like just yesterday that Pederson was breaking into the majors, but this is already his second year of arb eligibility. While he hasn't blossomed into a superstar, Pederson had a really good 2018 season by most measures. The one big problem is that he continued to struggle in a major way against lefties, making a platoon situation likely even after the Dodgers moved both Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...