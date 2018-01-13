Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Avoids arbitration
Pederson agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Last season was a trying one for Pederson, as he missed time due to injury and struggled at the plate, even earning a demotion to Triple-A for a while in the second half. He finished on a high note with two homers in the World Series, but Pederson will likely be platooned heavily again to begin 2018, and he could lose out on playing time against righties to Alex Verdugo if he gets off to a slow start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Starts in left field Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Starts consecutive games•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Returns to big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Remains on track to join big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing return to big club•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Officially sent to minors•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...