Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Avoids arbitration

Pederson agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Last season was a trying one for Pederson, as he missed time due to injury and struggled at the plate, even earning a demotion to Triple-A for a while in the second half. He finished on a high note with two homers in the World Series, but Pederson will likely be platooned heavily again to begin 2018, and he could lose out on playing time against righties to Alex Verdugo if he gets off to a slow start.