Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Back in action

Pederson (abdomen) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Manager Dave Roberts expected Pederson to return Wednesday, and he will do just that after sitting out Tuesday with his abdominal bruise. Pederson will man right field and hit leadoff against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela.

