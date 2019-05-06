Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Back in lineup Monday
Pederson is leading off and playing left field against the Braves on Monday.
Pederson sat the last two games with the Dodgers facing left-handed pitchers, but he gets the nod atop the order for this contest against Braves righty Kevin Gausman, who will get the start while he appeals a five-game suspension. Pederson is slashing .235/.345/.592 through 98 at-bats this year, 82 of which have come against right-handers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal