Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Back in lineup Monday

Pederson is leading off and playing left field against the Braves on Monday.

Pederson sat the last two games with the Dodgers facing left-handed pitchers, but he gets the nod atop the order for this contest against Braves righty Kevin Gausman, who will get the start while he appeals a five-game suspension. Pederson is slashing .235/.345/.592 through 98 at-bats this year, 82 of which have come against right-handers.