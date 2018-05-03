Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Bats leadoff Wednesday

Pederson started in center and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Arizona.

Manager Dave Roberts stated that Alex Verdugo would receive the bulk of starts in the outfield while Yasiel Puig (ankle) mends on the DL, but he has been able to keep Pederson's bat in the lineup against a trio of Arizona's right-handed starters through creative lineup shuffling. Despite his recent uptick in playing time, the 25-year-old should retreat to the bench for the Dodgers' next two games against southpaws.