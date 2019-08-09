Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Benched vs. lefty

Pederson isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson will head to the bench with left-hander Robbie Ray slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Cody Bellinger is set to man right field and bat cleanup with Pederson riding the pine.

