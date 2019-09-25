Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Blasts 33rd homer

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 6-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old checked in with his 33rd long ball of the season with a ninth-inning solo shot off Michel Baez. Pederson's splits remain drastic, with an .892 OPS in 386 at-bats against right-handed pitching this season compared to a .516 mark in just 48 at-bats against lefties. However, that hasn't stopped him from posting a solid overall campaign at the dish, with a .244/.336/.521 slash line in 144 games.