Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Blasts two home runs

Pederson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in a 7-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

Pederson hit a leadoff home run to start the game and added a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Pederson has hit five home runs in his last three games, including an impressive stretch where he blasted five home runs in six at-bats. Pederson is hitting .245/.336/.535 with 32 home runs and 67 RBI through 129 games this season.