Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Breaks hitless streak Wednesday

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The double broke up an ugly 0-for-21 stretch at the plate for the slugging outfielder. That kind of inconsistency -- and his regular benching against southpaws, is what holds Pederson back from being a reliable outfielder in standard formats. That said, when he is on, there aren't too many players who are more likely to go deep at any given moment, so those in need of power should stick by the 25-year-old.

