Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Breaks hitless streak Wednesday
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.
The double broke up an ugly 0-for-21 stretch at the plate for the slugging outfielder. That kind of inconsistency -- and his regular benching against southpaws, is what holds Pederson back from being a reliable outfielder in standard formats. That said, when he is on, there aren't too many players who are more likely to go deep at any given moment, so those in need of power should stick by the 25-year-old.
More News
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...