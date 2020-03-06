Play

Pederson (side/hip) has been cleared for a full workout Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pederson has dealt with a strained side and sore hip since early in camp and has yet to get into a Cactus League game. He's expected to get some at-bats in minor-league camp soon, with his availability for Opening Day still up in the air.

