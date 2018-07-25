Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Collects four hits

Pederson went 4-for-7 with a run scored, an RBI and two doubles in Tuesday's 16-inning loss to the Phillies.

Pederson mustered four of the Dodgers 11 hits as the team struggled -- minus Yasmani Grandal and his two home runs -- to get anything going against the Phillies. Pederson started July 5-for-30, but is now 11-for-25 with five extra-base hits over his last seven games with a plate appearance.