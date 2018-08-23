Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Connects for 19th homer

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Pederson provided the Dodgers' only hit against Jack Flaherty and their lone run on the night with his long ball in the sixth. While Pederson has struggled somewhat since the All-Star break -- he came into Wednesday's game batting .232/.281/.476 since the intermission -- he still has respectable numbers overall and should continue to lead off against right-handed pitching.

