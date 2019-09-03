Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Considered day-to-day

Pederson is being considered day-to-day after exiting Monday's game against Colorado with an abdominal bruise, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson crashed hard into the outfield wall and had to leave the contest, and after being diagnosed with an abdominal contusion, skipper Dave Roberts reported that the outfielder is day-to-day. He'll likely be re-evaluated upon his arrival at the ballpark Tuesday.