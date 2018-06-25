Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Continues June power surge
Pederson started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-innings win over the Mets on Sunday.
It was Pederson's 10th long ball of the season, nine of which have come in just 11 June starts. The 26-year-old has proven to be a streaky hitter over the course of his young career, and he appears to be as locked in as ever right now. The dilemma for fantasy owners regarding Pederson is his sporadic playing time. Matt Kemp, Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig are the Dodgers' three primary outfielders, but Pederson's strong play could force manager Dave Roberts to come up with a creative way to get his bat in the lineup on a more-regular basis (i.e. moving Max Muncy to the keystone and Cody Bellinger back to first base). Until that happens, the slugging outfielder will be limited to two to four starts per week.
More News
-
