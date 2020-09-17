Pederson is expected to return from the family medical emergency list as soon as early next week, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Pederson was moved to the family medical emergency list Wednesday and must spend at least three days on the list. "We'll see," stated skipper Dave Roberts. "That could change, obviously. It's family first, but the goal is to see him back on the field and in the lineup depending on who the pitcher is on Tuesday.