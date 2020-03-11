Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Could return to games next week
Manager Dave Roberts said Pederson (hip/side) could return to Cactus League games next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Pederson has been held out of Cactus League games to this point by hip and side injuries, but he's progressed to appearing in minor-league games this week. Roberts continues to believe the 27-year-old will be ready in time for Opening Day, and a return to spring games next week would keep him on that track.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Getting game action Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cleared for full workout•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing minor-league action•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Expects to begin rehab in minors•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Ups intensity Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.