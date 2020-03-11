Manager Dave Roberts said Pederson (hip/side) could return to Cactus League games next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson has been held out of Cactus League games to this point by hip and side injuries, but he's progressed to appearing in minor-league games this week. Roberts continues to believe the 27-year-old will be ready in time for Opening Day, and a return to spring games next week would keep him on that track.