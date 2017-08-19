Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Could see reduction in playing time

Friday's acquisition of Curtis Granderson could cut into Pederson's playing time in center, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers made a waiver deal to acquire Granderson from the Mets, and Pederson would likely see the largest cut in playing time to get the veteran's bat into the lineup. Both players bring similar skill sets to the table as high-strikeout, high-power center fielders. Manager Dave Roberts hasn't laid out his plans for Granderson going forward, but Pederson will surely have to snap out of his current 2-for-41 (.049) slump in order remain a regular in the lineup.