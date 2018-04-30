Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Could see uptick in playing time

Pederson came off the bench and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Pederson entered the contest once the left-handed Ty Blach was removed from the game. Yasiel Puig (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, so Pederson could see an increase in playing time against right-handed starters. Alex Verdugo was called up this weekend, which could provide a roadblock to regular starts for the slugging outfielder. Monday's starting lineup should shed light on which of the two left-handed bats will receive the short boost in value, with the Diamondbacks slated to start three righties in the first three games of their upcoming four-game set with the Dodgers.