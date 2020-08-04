The Dodgers are considering having Pederson bat leadoff against right-handed starters, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles has been employing a matchup-based lineup strategy throughout the season, with Max Muncy batting first against right-handed starters and Mookie Betts leading off against southpaws. However, Muncy has been struggling of late, going 2-for-16 over his last four games. Pederson took over the leadoff spot against right-hander Chris Paddack on Monday and promptly went deep on the first pitch of the contest for his first home run of the season. Pederson has had plenty of success as a leadoff hitter in the past -- he hit 17 leadoff homers between 2018 and 2019, including a franchise-record nine last season.