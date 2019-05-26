Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cracks 15th homer
Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Pirates.
Pederson belted a solo homer to right field in the sixth inning, and he singled to left later in the frame to plate another run. The 27-year-old outfielder has put on a display of power through the first third of the season, slashing .252/.365/.629 with 15 home runs and 29 RBI in 47 games.
