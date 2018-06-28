Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cranks 11th homer
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
Pederson put his two best assets on display Wednesday, walking twice (.349 on-base percentage) and delivering his 10th homer in the month of June. He got the start in place of Matt Kemp (suspension), but Pederson has found his way into the lineup in five of the Dodgers' last six contests. If manager Dave Roberts elects to start Max Muncy at the keystone over Logan Forsythe against right-handed starters -- moving Cody Bellinger to first base -- then Pederson could continue to see semi-regular playing time, allowing fantasy owners to take advantage of his recent power surge.
