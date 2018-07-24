Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cranks 14th homer

Pederson led off and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a pair of runs scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Phillies.

Pederson returned to the starting lineup after sitting against a southpaw Sunday, responding with his 14th homer of the season. The 26-year-old's strong play this year (.256/.342/.529) keep him in the starting lineup against righties, which should be enough playing time to help most fantasy owners in the power department.