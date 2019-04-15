Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cranks sixth homer

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the Dodgers' 7-1 win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Pederson continued his early-season power surge, blasting his sixth long ball of the season with this second-inning solo shot off Jhoulys Chacin. The 26-year-old has a 1.012 OPS through 51 at-bats, so he's off to a great start, however, his vast struggles against left-handed pitching he's demonstrated throughout his career mean he figures to continue to rotate out in matchups against southpaws.