Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Delivers leadoff homer

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Pederson's first-inning solo shot set the early tone against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Pederson played six innings before being replaced by pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez to lead off the seventh. The 27-year-old is hitting .236 with 22 homers, 46 RBI and 52 runs scored in 90 games this season, but he'll typically only start versus right-handed pitchers.

