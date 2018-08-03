Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Drives in four

Pederson went 2-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Pederson started the Dodgers offensive barrage in the first inning with a solo home run, taking Jhoulys Chacin deep, and followed that up by homering off Taylor Williams in the seventh inning to bring his home run total up to 16. He now has a nearly identical number of at-bats as he did during the 2017 season, though he has five more home runs and is slugging 130 points higher in 2018. Due to trade deadline additions, the Dodgers lineup is more crowded which could cause Pederson to lose playing time, though he has started three of the last four games.