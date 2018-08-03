Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Drives in four
Pederson went 2-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.
Pederson started the Dodgers offensive barrage in the first inning with a solo home run, taking Jhoulys Chacin deep, and followed that up by homering off Taylor Williams in the seventh inning to bring his home run total up to 16. He now has a nearly identical number of at-bats as he did during the 2017 season, though he has five more home runs and is slugging 130 points higher in 2018. Due to trade deadline additions, the Dodgers lineup is more crowded which could cause Pederson to lose playing time, though he has started three of the last four games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: May see reduction in playing time•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits second straight against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Figures to lead platoon in center•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Collects four hits•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cranks 14th homer•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Gets benched in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...