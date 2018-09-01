Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Drives in run Friday

Pederson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over Arizona.

Pederson had been situated on the bench for five of the Dodgers' previous six contests, but that was due to a combination of a knee bruise and a slew of left-handed starters taking the mound. The 26-year-old is still the club's primary option in left field against right-handed pitchers, so fantasy owners shouldn't bail on the slugger and his .244/.320/.503 slash line based on his recent game log.