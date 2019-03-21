Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Exits with back spasm

Pederson exited Thursday's spring game because of a back spasm, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Pederson suffered the injury running down the line Thursday. The outfielder didn't seem too worried about the issue, stating that he doesn't expect to miss any games as a result. Pederson should be considered day-to-day for now; his status will be worth monitoring as Opening Day draws closer.

More News
Our Latest Stories