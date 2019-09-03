Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Exits with injury

Pederson left Monday's game against the Rockies after suffering an injury on a leaping catch at the wall, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pederson made a spectacular grab, robbing Charlie Blackmon of a three-run home run, but he paid the price. Pederson went down temporarily, though he was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power. Enrique Hernandez replaced the 27-year-old in right field.