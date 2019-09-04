Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Expected back Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Pederson (abdomen) to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson was withheld from the starting nine in Tuesday's 5-3 win after bruising his abdominal area when he collided with the outfield wall in Monday's series opener. Roberts characterized Pederson's absence as precautionary, so assuming that he experiences no renewed soreness following the day off, the outfield should slot back into the leadoff spot Wednesday.