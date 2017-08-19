Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Expected to be demoted
Pederson, who is out of Saturday's lineup, is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers just acquired Curtis Granderson from the Mets, and from an offensive perspective, Granderson is basically a better version of Pederson -- he can handle righties and can't hit lefties. Defensively, Chris Taylor is getting the start in center field against righty Michael Fulmer on Saturday, with Granderson getting the start in left. Pederson is slashing .215/.329/.418 this season and has been worth 0.4 fWAR in 295 plate appearances.
