Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Expected to return Friday

Pederson (back) is expected to be in the lineup Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson exited Thursday's spring game early due to a back spasm, but manager Dave Roberts said he expects him to return to the lineup Friday. Locked into a battle for playing time with Alex Verdugo, Pederson is hitting just .167 but does have three home runs in 42 at-bats.

