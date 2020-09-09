site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Expected to return Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Pederson (personal) is on track to return to action Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Pederson was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. The slugger hit against rehabbing reliever Pedro Baez on Wednesday, but he'll take a few more days before rejoining the active roster.
