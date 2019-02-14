Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Fighting for starting spot

Pederson and Alex Verdugo will compete for the starting gig in left field during camp, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

A.J. Pollock and Cody Bellinger are slated to spend most of their time in center field and right field, respectively, leaving Pederson and Verdugo to battle for the final outfield spot. Pederson likely has the upper hand, as he made 88 starts in the outfield last season and hit .248/.321/.522 with 25 homers across 443 plate appearances (148 total games). That said, his continued struggles against left-handed pitching make a platoon situation probable should Pederson win the starting role.