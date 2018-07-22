Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Gets benched in series finale

Pederson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As per usual, the Dodgers will hold Pederson out of the starting nine against left-handed pitching, with Enrique Hernandez slotting in as the club's center fielder with southpaw Brent Suter twirling for Milwaukee. Pederson has managed a paltry .175 average in 269 career at-bats against lefties.